Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,244 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 0.9% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $53,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.89%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

