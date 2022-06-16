Washington Harbour Partners LP Invests $2.10 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 0.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,254,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 539,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

