LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,538 shares during the period. LiveRamp accounts for about 5.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.69% of LiveRamp worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

