CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises 5.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $23,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $127.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.26.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.