Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP cut its holdings in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,115 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports makes up 8.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 2.22% of Genius Sports worth $33,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GENI. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

NYSE:GENI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

