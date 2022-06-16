Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $23.46 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182,292 shares during the quarter. Workiva accounts for 5.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.35% of Workiva worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69,927 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,644,000 after buying an additional 81,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,799,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,085,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,570,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

WK stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

