Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $38.19 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 796,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,186,000. STAG Industrial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after purchasing an additional 901,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after acquiring an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,010,000 after acquiring an additional 577,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,741,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 440,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $18,702,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.