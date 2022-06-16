Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO David Abraham Gilboa Sells 5,224 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

