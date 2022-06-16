Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 0.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after buying an additional 644,221 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

NYSE MO opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

