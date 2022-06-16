Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

