Sprott (NYSE:SII) Shares Gap Down to $35.87

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $35.05. Sprott shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 968 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $932.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth about $2,132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 535.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

