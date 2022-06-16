Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,386,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 547,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,682 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.44.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $154.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.26. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

