Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $119.38 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.11. The company has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.