Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Increases Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods accounts for 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in B&G Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

