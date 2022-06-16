Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.15. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,991 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

