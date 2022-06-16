Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in British American Tobacco by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

