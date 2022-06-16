Wealthgate Family Office LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,302,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the period.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $31.91 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

