Wealthquest Corp Buys New Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total transaction of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and have sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

