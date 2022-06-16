Wealthgate Family Office LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.