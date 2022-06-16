Wealthquest Corp Invests $430,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95.

