Wealthquest Corp Sells 1,252 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthquest Corp reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

