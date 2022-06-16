Wealthgate Family Office LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Arrow Electronics accounts for 0.4% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,194,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 815,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,934,000 after acquiring an additional 139,891 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $116.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

