Wealthgate Family Office LLC Acquires 609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.9% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after buying an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after buying an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

