Wealthquest Corp Purchases 248 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $415.01 and a 200-day moving average of $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.89 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

