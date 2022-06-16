Wealthgate Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 2,712 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,165,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24.

