Wealthquest Corp Buys Shares of 4,066 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.