Wealthquest Corp Buys Shares of 4,066 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,737,000 after buying an additional 922,811 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
