iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,159,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 240,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $230.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $225.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

