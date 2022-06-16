Wealthgate Family Office LLC Invests $244,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 0.4% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.94.

LOW opened at $179.01 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day moving average of $221.33.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

