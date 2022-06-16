Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.0% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,835,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,603,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71.
