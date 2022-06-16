iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 28.4% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,086,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Vericrest Private Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,962,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $379.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.86. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.89 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

