226 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK stock opened at $599.90 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $650.14 and its 200-day moving average is $758.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

