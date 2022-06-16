Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,606,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,020,000 after purchasing an additional 272,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.97 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

