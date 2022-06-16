Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 21.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $38,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $68.11 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65.

