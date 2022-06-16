Wealthquest Corp Sells 361 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $175.88 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average of $200.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

