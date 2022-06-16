CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

CRWD stock opened at $164.35 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.38.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,176,000 after buying an additional 156,121 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,284,000 after buying an additional 325,846 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.