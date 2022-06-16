Clarkson Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Navios Maritime from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. Navios Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Navios Maritime ( NYSE:NM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($2.19). Navios Maritime had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 373.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 423,097 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

