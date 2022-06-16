Genco Shipping & Trading’s (GNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GNK. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

GNK stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 95,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 151,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

