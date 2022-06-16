Clarkson Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Clarkson Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

TNK stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $667.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.25.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $198,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $185,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

