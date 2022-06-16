Camden Property Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Camden Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 145.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $125.17 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

