Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
TPZ stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.99.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
