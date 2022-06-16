Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

TPZ stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

