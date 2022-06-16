Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 213,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 384.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 140,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 246.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,472 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.