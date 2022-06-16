Wealthquest Corp Purchases 1,280 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Wealthquest Corp grew its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.15% of LCNB worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LCNB by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LCNB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth $495,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. LCNB Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

In related news, Director Mary E. Bradford bought 3,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $92,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $133,876. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

