Wealthquest Corp Sells 212,340 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,340 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UJAN opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

