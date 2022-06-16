Wealthquest Corp Takes $508,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 1.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

