iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $65.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

