Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises 2.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 7.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $16,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $37.53.
