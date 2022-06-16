Wealthquest Corp Reduces Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

General Electric stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

