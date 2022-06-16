Wealthquest Corp Acquires Shares of 208,506 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.05% of Skillz at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $585.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Skillz Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

