Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December accounts for about 2.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 17.59% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 62,375 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $2,112,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000.

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

