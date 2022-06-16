AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.09 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.32. The firm has a market cap of $244.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

